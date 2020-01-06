Global  

President Trump To Address Nation About Iran Attacks

At 8 a.m., the president is expected to address the nation about the escalating tensions with Iran.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

US President Donald Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran

US President Donald Trump to address the nation amid showdown with IranUS President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Trump threatens Iran with 'major retaliation' for future attacks, warns Iraq of sanctions if US troops ousted

President Trump warned Sunday that Iran could suffer a "major retaliation" if the rogue nation...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Delivers Response To Missile Attack By Iran [Video]Trump Delivers Response To Missile Attack By Iran

The White House says Iran appears to be standing down after making good on its promise of revenge for the death of top general Qaseem Soleimani. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published

President Trump addresses nation after Iran launches missiles [Video]President Trump addresses nation after Iran launches missiles

President Trump is giving a statement after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops last night. https://wfts.tv/36E7dwQ

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 09:24Published

