Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Millions strike across India over economic crisis

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Millions strike across India over economic crisis

Millions strike across India over economic crisis

At least 10 trade unions across the country are protesting against the government's economic policies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Strike by millions of workers hit businesses in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Banking and other businesses across India suffered Wednesday as millions of...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BashirKhattak

Bashir Ahmed khattak Strike by millions of workers in India hits businesses https://t.co/dS59yLs14m Banking & other businesses across In… https://t.co/ucFivpPiUY 1 hour ago

omaramil9

Omar Arshad Amil RT @Saudi_Gazette: Millions went on strike throughout #India as workers angry at the government's labor policies brought travel chaos acros… 2 hours ago

OmerHaqqani

Omer Haqqani Banking and other businesses across India suffered Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike protesting the H… https://t.co/wC4BVCrPTU 2 hours ago

EmNtirenganya

NTIRENGANYA Emmanuel Banking and other businesses across India suffered Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike protesting the H… https://t.co/ViIK6ePvsQ 4 hours ago

VasanthaR2016

Vasantha Raja NEW DELHI (AP) — Banking and other businesses across India suffered Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike… https://t.co/zu8i8k4ftf 5 hours ago

dailytimespak

Daily Times Banking and other businesses across India suffered on Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike protesting th… https://t.co/boc9vSWWAw 6 hours ago

Saudi_Gazette

Saudi Gazette Millions went on strike throughout #India as workers angry at the government's labor policies brought travel chaos… https://t.co/FbgrjkXFPT 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.