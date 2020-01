Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:58s - Published Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like