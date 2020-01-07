Global  

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Zarif was scheduled to deliver an address to the U.N.

Security Council in NYC on Thursday.
Iran's Foreign Minister: U.S. Strike On Soleimani An Act Of Terrorism And War

Speaking with NPR in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. "will pay" for the attack...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Soleimani killing: Iran's Zarif vows response to US 'act of war'

Iran's foreign minister tells Al Jazeera the US days in the region are 'numbered', pledges...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •News24



RadioPakistan

Radio Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI directs Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and US to meet with… https://t.co/EQdomNPyKk 38 minutes ago

IbrahimSJatoi1

Ibrahim S. Jatoi RT @ShahNafisa: The crisis unfolding in Iran&Iraq post US assassination of #QudsForce Chief #QassimSoleimani calls for some serious thinkin… 2 hours ago

onlyDtruths

Stephen feffe Landberg 🇺🇲🇹🇭🇸🇪 Iran’s Supreme Leader Calls Missile Strikes a ‘Slap in Face’ to U.S.: Live Updates on https://t.co/uszVOPTRw1 Ayat… https://t.co/7UXYycHpGp 2 hours ago

scarletstxne

S Summers RT @MSNBC: Iranian foreign minister calls US strike that killed top Iranian military commander "international terrorism" and "a foolish esc… 3 hours ago

dsdr2011

Clutter of Felines RT @maximlott: Iran foreign minister here calls attack on US base "proportional". Zero were killed, per US, but Iran state media claimed t… 3 hours ago

SSXman2

S. S. Xman RT @CBCAlerts: @CBCNews Update: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a tweet calls missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops 'pro… 3 hours ago

istillthesame

Alan RT @KTLA: Update: Iran’s foreign minister calls ballistic missile attack on bases housing U.S. troops a “proportionate measures in self-def… 4 hours ago

iMughalMunaf

Munaf Mughal RT CBCAlerts: CBCNews Update: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a tweet calls missile attack on Iraqi bases ho… https://t.co/8PyiitD6M4 7 hours ago


Iran's foreign Minister calls US Soleimani strike an act of terrorism and war [Video]Iran's foreign Minister calls US Soleimani strike an act of terrorism and war

Zarif was scheduled to deliver an address to the U.N. Security Council in NYC on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published

