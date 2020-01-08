Global  

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen.

Qassem Soleimani.
Petroviak.

Thanks for joining us tonight.we start with breaking news -- iranian missiles hit two military bases, housing u-s military members in iraq.

The pentagon says iran retaliated against the united states for killing their top military general.and iran is now warning that if the u-s strikes back they will quote "respond to you in america."

Reid binion has the latest update on the missile attacks.

Ballistic missiles..

More than a dozen..

Have been fired into two major air bases in iraq..

Housing american troops..

The pentagon says.iran's islamic revolutionary guard corps is taking credit..and warning the u.s. of more quote "crushing responses in case of new aggression" on iran's state- run tv..the white house said in a statement, quote: "we are aware of the reports of attacks on us facilities in iraq.

The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."this -- after u.s. defense secretary mark esper..said earlier tuesday that the u.s. is looking to settle things diplomatically with iran..mark esper, u.s. defense secretary: "we are not looking to start a war with iran but we are prepared to finish one."top trump officials say they had quote "deep intelligence" that qasem soleimani was planning imminent attacks on americans..

Robert o'brien, white house national security adviser: "he was plotting to kill, to attack american facilities and diplomats, soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines were located at those facilities."

President trump says killing was done in response to all of the american lives soleimani's taken..and warned if iran retaliates the u.s. is prepared to strike back..pres.

Donald trump: "we're prepared.

We're totally prepared.

And likewise, we're prepared to attack if we have to as retribution."i'm reid



