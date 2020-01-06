Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mercedes-Benz at CES 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Mercedes-Benz at CES 2020

Mercedes-Benz at CES 2020

A Mercedes-Benz inspired by the movie &quot;Avatar&quot; was spotted cruising on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night.

The futuristic car focuses on sustainability and a biometric connection between car and driver.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

VOICE Summit to Host “VOICE Live from CES 2020” Presented by Google Assistant

VOICE Summit to Host “VOICE Live from CES 2020” Presented by Google Assistant*Agenda includes presentations from Disney, NPR, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, Pandora, Mercedes Benz,...
Accesswire - Published

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact future

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact futureMercedes-Benz teamed up with the "Avatar" movie franchise to create a concept car. The Vision AVTR is...
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept at CES 2020 [Video]Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept at CES 2020

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept at CES 2020

Credit: Automaker Footage     Duration: 03:55Published

Mercedes unveils new car inspired by Avatar movie [Video]Mercedes unveils new car inspired by Avatar movie

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a futuristic concept car at CES inspired by the movie Avatar. The car, which sports scales, was designed with the help of Avatar director James Cameron Mercedes-Benz..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.