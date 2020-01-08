Josh Jacobs surprises dad with a home

Guzzy RT @ESPNNFL: Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs used to live out of a car with his dad and four siblings. Now, he surprised his father with a new… 1 minute ago

nurD Amazing ESPN story about @iAM_JoshJacobs! Homeless as a kid living in a car with dad & 4 siblings, Josh worked har… https://t.co/QjasLcJlSK 4 minutes ago

Charlie Solorzano Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, once homeless, surprises teary-eyed father with new house https://t.co/lhsCfvp69f 12 minutes ago

Los Angeles Raiders Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs #OROY surprises his father with a house #RaiderNation https://t.co/wGHV91qy1M 28 minutes ago

💧carolyn jarvis RT @washingtonpost: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, once homeless, surprises teary-eyed father with new house https://t.co/5275g4XEHU 36 minutes ago