Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Josh Jacobs surprises dad with a home

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Josh Jacobs surprises dad with a homeJosh Jacobs surprises dad with a home
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eric_Guzman24

Guzzy RT @ESPNNFL: Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs used to live out of a car with his dad and four siblings. Now, he surprised his father with a new… 1 minute ago

raiders__la

Los Angeles Raider Nation Family RT @primo1elite: Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs #OROY surprises his father with a house #RaiderNation https://t.co/wGHV91qy1M 3 minutes ago

HoldenSports

nurD Amazing ESPN story about @iAM_JoshJacobs! Homeless as a kid living in a car with dad & 4 siblings, Josh worked har… https://t.co/QjasLcJlSK 4 minutes ago

csolorzanoe

Charlie Solorzano Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, once homeless, surprises teary-eyed father with new house https://t.co/lhsCfvp69f 12 minutes ago

RickStrom

Colin Kaepernick Was Exiled Exercising His Rights Just, incredible. Congrats, @iAM_JoshJacobs. https://t.co/EwzI2fHmS4 26 minutes ago

primo1elite

Los Angeles Raiders Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs #OROY surprises his father with a house #RaiderNation https://t.co/wGHV91qy1M 28 minutes ago

carolynjarvis10

💧carolyn jarvis RT @washingtonpost: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, once homeless, surprises teary-eyed father with new house https://t.co/5275g4XEHU 36 minutes ago

skylark1984

Skylark Touching moment Raiders running back Josh Jacobs surprises his dad with a new house after the two survived homeless… https://t.co/EXGaVyAQu3 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.