Earthquakes aftermath in Puerto Rico bring back memories for Fort Wayne man

A 6-point-4 magnitude earthquake shook puerto rico today..just a day after another earthquake- making it the most dangerous one puerto rico has seen in years.the governor of puerto rico says they haven't updated their earthquake preparedness plan in more than a century.

However, they are working on one now.fox 55's jentill neal talked to a fort wayne man who is helping the people there and a woman who survived both earthquakes and hurricane maria.

Jentill?hunter, both tell me it's like puerto rico can't catch a break.

People are still trying to pick up the pieces after hurricane maria which happened two years ago, but one woman is hopeful everything will work out this time.

Thousands of people are without water and power after today's earthquake in puerto rico.

For david hernandez it brings flashbacks to the aftermath of hurricane maria two years ago.<david 16:55:47-16:56:03"if something were to happen here like that here we would have had that cleaned up in a couple weeks.

There it was like nobody was doing anything.

Everyone was ignoring what needed to be done."hernandez went to puerto rico two years ago to help provide relief to people impacted by hurricane maria.

When he heard about the earthquakes in puerto rico he instantly thought of the people he met.> 16:57:13-16:57:20"now that they have this earthquake i'm wondering are the resources going to be there or are they just going to be ignored again like they were before."one of the people he met- maria estremera.

Estremera lives in cayey, puerto rico.

She woke up to the 6.4 magnitude earthquake this morning.<maria 17:02:37-17:02:59"this morning about 4:39, i looked at my cellphone that one- i jumped off the bed looking for my weapon.

I thought i was somewhere else.

It was really bad.

I heard a thunder.

That's what woke me up.

And then the bed just shook.

It just went sideways and then up and down, up and down."after losing her home in hurricane maria, she's praying things work out okay this time.17:08:16-17:08:25 "here i spent seven months after maria without power, and now here we are 12 hours later we still don't have power."

Puerto rico is under state of emergency.

This is the largest earthquake that's hit there since 2014.reporting live jentill neal fox 55 news.

