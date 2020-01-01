Global  

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my life".

Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut, his first appearance since fleeing Japanese authorities last month, focusing on why he left rather than how.
