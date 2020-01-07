Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christian Bale Enters A Marvel Discussion

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Christian Bale Enters A Marvel DiscussionWe could see him in the new 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sophspics26

Soph if Christian Bale enters the marvel universe... 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' [Video]Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor. It would be the Oscar-winning actor's first time playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:13Published

Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' [Video]Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor. It would be the Oscar-winning..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.