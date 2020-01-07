Christian Bale Enters A Marvel Discussion



Recent related videos from verified sources Christian Bale could join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor. It would be the Oscar-winning actor's first time playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic.. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:13Published 3 days ago Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Christian Bale Could Join MCU in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. The 'Vice' star is in talks to join the cast of the fourth film centering around Chris Hemsworth's Thor. It would be the Oscar-winning.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07Published 4 days ago