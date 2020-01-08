Global  

Injured kangaroo soothes injuries suffered from bushfires at beach in New South Wales

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Incredible moment a kangaroo uses the sea to cool off burns from the ongoing bush fires in Australia.
0
Incredible moment a kangaroo uses the sea to cool off burns from the ongoing bush fires in Australia.

The clip filmed on December 28 at Depot Beach in New South Wales shows the kangaroo limping up on the rocks to get to the water to soothe its injuries.




