More Than 10,000 Camels to Be Selectively Slaughtered in South Australia.

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
A massive cull of camels in drought-stricken South Australia will begin on Jan.

8.

More than 10,000 camels are expected to be killed by professional shooters in helicopters over the course of five days.

The decision was made by Aboriginal leaders in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands.

According to locals, such as Marita Baker, a board member of the APY executive, camels have been wrecking havoc in the region as they search for water.

.

The camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air-conditioners, Marita Baker, to ‘The Australian’.

A statement by the South Australia Department of Environment and Water mirrored her complaints.

Saying the increased number of camels in the region have caused “significant damage.” .

This has resulted in significant damage to infrastructure, danger to families and communities, increased grazing pressure across the APY lands and critical animal welfare issues …, South Australia Department of Environment and Water, to news.com.au.

Without the culling, the camel population is estimated to have doubled at least every eight years.
