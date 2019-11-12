Global  

Slick Roads An Issue Around Maryland After First Snowfall Of 2020

Slick Roads An Issue Around Maryland After First Snowfall Of 2020

Slick Roads An Issue Around Maryland After First Snowfall Of 2020

A snow squall warning was in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday morning, creating issues for some area districts that chose to delay the school day due to ice and slick roads.
