Area scores and highlights - Jan. 6

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 6Jan. 6, 2020
Area scores and highlights - Jan. 6

Break local teams in the area also played tonight... the 7-4 blue devils hosted the 6-8 amory panthers, first quarter action, charleston wallace deep pass to isaiah thompson, for the basket.

Thompson scored 5 in the first.

On the other end... booneville with some solid ball movement, resulting in a dime from braylon smith to trey mckinney.

Amory held a 14-9 advantage after first quarter, they go on to win 57-50.

The panthers inching their way back to 500, are 7-8.

Blue devils fall to 7-5 the wheeler boys looked for their 9th win of the year against the visiting myrtle hawks.

Myrtle on the break, carl graham takes the outlet pass and goes right to the rim for two.

Wheeler showing they can run the fast break, cross court bounce pass from jacob james to big man alex bryan for two.

Tight game in wheeler, but the hawks won this one, 69-63.

In the girls game between the eagles and hawks, the eagles dominated.

Brittany oswalt scored 32 points for the eagles en route to a 70- 53 victory.

Wheeler moved to 10-5 and myrtle drop to 5-10.

North pontotoc also hosted bruce tonight... the girls went on to defeat bruce 57- 36.

The boys also extending their winning streak tonight over bruce final score 72-54.




