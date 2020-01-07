Prince Harry and Meghan to ditch royal titles? 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published Prince Harry and Meghan to ditch royal titles? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to spend a significant portion of 2020 in Canada with preliminary talks to relinquish royal titles reportedly taking place.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Cityforever RT @gabriel160519: Very good idea 👇👇 Prince Harry and Meghan could move to Canada for 2020 and ditch HRH titles after ‘feeling sidelined’… 17 seconds ago ❌Phillip 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @MrDiddy85: Prince Harry & Meghan could move to Canada for 2020 & ditch HRH Titles after ‘feeling sidelined’ by Royals I just fell sorr… 19 seconds ago DJ Freedom Rockets🚀 RT @RockyG097: THINGS THAT GO = HUH 'Prince Harry & Meghan could move to Canada for 2020 & ditch HRH titles after ‘feeling sidelined’ by Ro… 7 minutes ago Christin's Fairy 🧚‍♀️ RT @OK_Magazine: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'could ditch HRH titles and move to Canada' after 'tough year' https://t.co/IjcViinv9Z 8 minutes ago Heidi RT @jeanniejuno: Prince Harry and Meghan could move to Canada for 2020 and ditch HRH titles after ‘feeling sidelined’ by royals – The Sun h… 14 minutes ago JeannieJuno Prince Harry and Meghan could move to Canada for 2020 and ditch HRH titles after ‘feeling sidelined’ by royals – Th… https://t.co/eITge9kaV4 25 minutes ago