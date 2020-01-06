Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Most Dramatic Reunion in Bachelor History? The Bachelor Week 1 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 18:33s - Published < > Embed
The Most Dramatic Reunion in Bachelor History? The Bachelor Week 1 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

The Most Dramatic Reunion in Bachelor History? The Bachelor Week 1 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber is The Bachelor this season, and we are here to talk about it on The Bach Chat!

We'll be giving out awarding roses to our favorite contestant intros, limo entrances, cocktail party moments, group date moments, and frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch yesterday's episode?

How do you think Peter did as the new Bachelor?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Most Dramatic Reunion in Bachelor History? The Bachelor Week 1 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber is The Bachelor this season, and we are here to talk about it on The Bach Chat!

We'll be giving out awarding roses to our favorite contestant intros, limo entrances, cocktail party moments, group date moments, and frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch yesterday's episode?

How do you think Peter did as the new Bachelor?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ol2z0q6DF0wLvdl

仲本正吉 The Most Dramatic Reunion in Bachelor History? The Bachelor Week 1 Recap... https://t.co/FsECeJZgjn @YouTubeより 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On The ‘Bachelor’ Season Premiere [Video]Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On The ‘Bachelor’ Season Premiere

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are so ready to go on this journey with all of you. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recap the best and worst moments from..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 09:07Published

Top 10 Craziest Meltdowns on The Bachelor [Video]Top 10 Craziest Meltdowns on The Bachelor

The craziest meltdowns on The Bachelor will leave all you single people feeling grateful.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.