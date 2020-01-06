The Most Dramatic Reunion in Bachelor History? The Bachelor Week 1 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber is The Bachelor this season, and we are here to talk about it on The Bach Chat!
We'll be giving out awarding roses to our favorite contestant intros, limo entrances, cocktail party moments, group date moments, and frontrunners!
We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.
Did you watch yesterday's episode?
How do you think Peter did as the new Bachelor?
Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!