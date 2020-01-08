Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France Plane

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France PlaneA "child stowaway" was found dead in an Air France plane.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast

A “lifeless body of a stowaway” has been found on an Air France plane that arrived in Paris...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth HeraldTIMEeuronews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast https://t.co/Odl8VOdRvc https://t.co/UZkqes2GNv 1 minute ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast https://t.co/GWBP9wbWNJ https://t.co/jHQKXERZg6 1 minute ago

FDPascual

Federico Pascual🇵🇭 RT @AFP: A child stowaway was found dead in the undercarriage of a plane at a Paris airport, officials said, having probably frozen to deat… 2 minutes ago

Darbejia

Farouq RT @RT_com: ‘#Child stowaway’ found #dead in undercarriage of plane at #Paris airport https://t.co/mZNsP8ZQCT https://t.co/uolJsVKt78 3 minutes ago

grammargal11

Judy Thurman RT @KarluskaP: 'Child stowaway' found dead in plane's undercarriage in Paris - #Trafficking https://t.co/xZFQYiwm2b 3 minutes ago

kzk_101

KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast https://t.co/EV4ErlCfAc https://t.co/cF95dxZ211 4 minutes ago

Editwit

Eduard Antoniu BBC News - 'Child stowaway' found dead in plane's undercarriage in Paris https://t.co/s7MEmA4abn 4 minutes ago

JayRomee_

Fego RT @TIME: "Child migrant" stowaway found dead in landing gear of Air France plane https://t.co/zgADffgDBr 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.