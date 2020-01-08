'Child Stowaway' Found Dead In Air France Plane

A “lifeless body of a stowaway” has been found on an Air France plane that arrived in Paris...



Tweets about this RAY BAEZ Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast https://t.co/Odl8VOdRvc https://t.co/UZkqes2GNv 1 minute ago World News Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast https://t.co/GWBP9wbWNJ https://t.co/jHQKXERZg6 1 minute ago Federico Pascual🇵🇭 RT @AFP: A child stowaway was found dead in the undercarriage of a plane at a Paris airport, officials said, having probably frozen to deat… 2 minutes ago Farouq RT @RT_com: ‘#Child stowaway’ found #dead in undercarriage of plane at #Paris airport https://t.co/mZNsP8ZQCT https://t.co/uolJsVKt78 3 minutes ago Judy Thurman RT @KarluskaP: 'Child stowaway' found dead in plane's undercarriage in Paris - #Trafficking https://t.co/xZFQYiwm2b 3 minutes ago KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Child stowaway found dead on Air France plane that landed in Paris from Ivory Coast https://t.co/EV4ErlCfAc https://t.co/cF95dxZ211 4 minutes ago Eduard Antoniu BBC News - 'Child stowaway' found dead in plane's undercarriage in Paris https://t.co/s7MEmA4abn 4 minutes ago Fego RT @TIME: "Child migrant" stowaway found dead in landing gear of Air France plane https://t.co/zgADffgDBr 6 minutes ago