What you need to know: Jan. 8

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

All eyes are on washington this morning as we await more details and a response to iran firing missiles at us troops in iraq.

The attack was in response to thh u.s. killing of iran's top general qasem soleimani there's are no reports of casualties in the attack.

President trump is set to address the nation at 8 this morning stick with our national coverage for that... happening today... governor gavin newsom is expected to sign an executive order to tackle homelessness.

He is seeking 750 million dollars to create a fund to help pay rent for people facing homelessness.

The governor has also directed the state to provide local governments with 100 travel trailers and tents for temporary housing and services.

### this morning police are searching for an armed carjacker they say forced a man to drive him from yreka to redding late today.

The victim said a man with a gun forced his way into the car and demanded the victim to quote - "drive."

The carjacker took off on foot when the victim ran out of gas he is described as a white man - about 30 years old - six feet tall wearing a black jacket, gloves and dirty jeans.### this morning - an investigation is underway in yet anothe* prison inmate murder.

A spokesperson at the california state prison in susanville, say two inmates attacked, and stabbed to death fellow inmate, richary leyva.

No word where leyva is from or why he was in prison.

The two inmates involved have been placed in segregation.### a butte county murder investigation... leads to the arrests of six people, and the bust of a major drug trafficking operation it started december 21st, with the shooting death of jacob mcarthur, at ahome just east of oroville.

Deputies searched 13 homes, and turned up 33 hundred pounds of marijuana, $140 thousand dollars and ten guns.

### a redding jury found 'demetrius henderson' guilty of assaulting an officer and starting a fire.

Prosecutors say henderson started a vegetation fire last july, just off highway 44.

When police arrived on scene they say henderson threw a half gallon jug of urine at one officer..

Who had to seek medical treatment.

Henderson will be sentenced later this month.

### it will cost you more to park in downtown chico.

You'll now pay one dollar for one hour if you park between 1st- and 4th- streets..

And "normal"- and "flume" streets..

Double the last meter rate..

City parking lots, the parking garage, and meters outside of the downtown core will still cost 50 cents for an hour.### you're never more than