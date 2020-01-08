Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What you need to know: Jan. 7

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: Jan. 7

What you need to know: Jan. 7

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan.

7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: Jan. 7

Just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

President trump's former national security advisor says he*i* willing to testify.

John bolton had a front row seat to decisions about withholding aid from ukraine while pushing to investigate president trump s political rival.

This all in the midst of continually rising tensions with iran as the president clashes with secretary of defense mark esper on whether or not to bomb iranian cultural sites.

Police are searching for a bank robber.

Chico police say the man hit the wells fargo on east avenue and cohasset.

It happened monday morning.

Officers say the man pulled out a gun, demanded cash, then took off - on foot.

The suspect is described as only a man - with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a mask.

No one at the bank was was hurt.

About the same time as the robbery... officers responded to a drive-by shooting.

It happened at the hartford square apartments... just north of winco, on east 20th and forest avenue... and today, officers are looking for suspects.

Investigators say it is*no* connected to the bank robbery.

No one was hurt..### one man is dead...and at least eight injured, after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook puerto rico.

It is the latest in a string of earthquakes to hit the u.s. territory in the past ten days.

Power is now down across the island.

The u.s. geological survey says the quake was centered just south of the island.###.

One american teenager is dead... and four other family members injured... after an attack along the u-s/mexico border near texas.

Police say people in an s-u-v opened fire on the family - who were traveling in two separate vehicles... it happened along a two lane highway running along the border.

Four other family members are now in the hospital; two in critical condition.

#### three teens are now in custody... accused in connection to the killing of a sacremento girl.

Investigators say the teens shot the 16 year old girl - saturdy night - near river city high school in west sacramento.

Investigators have recovered the gun involved, and they think the shooting was connected to what officers are calling a marijuana - related transaction.

### california senator jerry hill has proposed a new bill banning store sales of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

Nearly 30 state lawmakers have backed the bill reintroduced... this, as data shows tremendous growth in e- cigarette use by high school students.

There was a 78 percent increase between 2017 and 2018.

Stores in california violating the proposed ban would have to pay $250 per violation.

You're



Recent related news from verified sources

Dr. Jan McBarron to Speak at “Ciao Bella” Luncheon

Dr. Jan McBarron to Speak at “Ciao Bella” Luncheon*Dr. Jan McBarron will speak at a luncheon hosted by The Giving Store on January 13,...
Accesswire - Published

 FeiyuTech Presents Its New AK2000S and G6 MAX at CES 2020

 FeiyuTech Presents Its New AK2000S and G6 MAX at CES 2020LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FeiyuTech, a pioneer in gimbals for DSLRs, action cameras and...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MCongedoTV

Mariah Congedo RT @KristenRary: A fire in Hampton county has destroyed one building and left nearly 50 people without jobs... I will have the Fire chiefs… 4 seconds ago

4enterprisers

Enterprisers Project 8 #digitaltransformation trends for 2020 – what you need to know: https://t.co/k9pfk8ryEc #leadership 6 seconds ago

HeritageBCanada

Heritage BC Heritage BC: Free Webinars • Heritage Week Poster • State of Heritage - https://t.co/7toh4YA0Ay 7 seconds ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! The big brow trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon, so how to get thicker eyebrows is the question on everyone’s… https://t.co/4OqGYdKf9K 12 seconds ago

ronikpe

Ronald Kelechi Ikpe MBBS, MSc RT @AVONHMO: "Don't marry/date someone who's living with, or recovering from a mental illness." We've seen a few conversations along these… 15 seconds ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics .@GoodDoctorABC has been on winter hiatus and many viewers want to know when the show returns to @ABC -- Here's wha… https://t.co/gNHxPSDC9k 17 seconds ago

NCTyrrell

Nick Tyrrell RT @LiamThorpECHO: BREAKING: Liverpool Council reveals plans to hike Council Tax and city centre car parking charges as it tries to balance… 18 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week [Video]Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week

Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week. The rapper’s family announced the release in a note on Instagram Wednesday. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Local Lawmakers, Parents Calling For State Funding To Upgrade Philadelphia Schools, Asbestos Removal [Video]Local Lawmakers, Parents Calling For State Funding To Upgrade Philadelphia Schools, Asbestos Removal

Jan Carabeo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.