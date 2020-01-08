U.S. Army Warns Public To Ignore Fake Military Draft Notices Via Text Message 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published U.S. Army Warns Public To Ignore Fake Military Draft Notices Via Text Message The U.S. Army is warning the public about fraudulent text messages alerting individuals that they have been selected for a military draft. Katie Johnston reports.

