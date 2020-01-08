Global  

PM and EU Commission President chat inside No.10

Boris Johnson has welcomed the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen into Number 10 to discuss Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The two joked about having been to school together and revealed they even had the same teacher.

Report by Thomasl.

