Wilmer Valderrama had to give his heart a break after Demi Lovato breakup 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 00:45s - Published Wilmer Valderrama had to give his heart a break after Demi Lovato breakup Looks like Fez is all grown up. The "That '70s Show" star has dated his fair share of hotties over the years, and has finally settled down with model fiancée Amanda Pacheco.