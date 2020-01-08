Global  

‘Why can’t you stand with..’: JNU V-C questions Deepika’s protest visit

'Why can't you stand with..': JNU V-C questions Deepika's protest visit

‘Why can’t you stand with..’: JNU V-C questions Deepika’s protest visit

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar spoke on his meeting with HRD ministry in regard to violence that escalated on campus on 5th January.

Jadesh said he has assured the ministry that the situation at varsity is normal.
On Deepika’s JNU visit, Javadekar says anyone can go anywhere, give opinion

A day after actor Deepika Padukone attended a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU),...
Hindu - Published


