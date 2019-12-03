Global  

Gold Touches Seven-Year High on Iran Tensions; Should Investors Buy?

Gold Touches Seven-Year High on Iran Tensions; Should Investors Buy?

One expert advises that gold might currently be overextended but investors ought to own some at least as a hedge.
Gold surges to 7-year high over US-Iran tensions

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Spot gold prices on Monday jumped over 2 per cent to $1,587 an ounce, their...
Iran crisis: Sensex crashes 788, gold at record high

The escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran took a toll on markets around the world,...
Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions [Video]Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained. Yahaira..

$2,000 Gold Price is a Reality, Here's How - Agnico Eagle CEO [Video]$2,000 Gold Price is a Reality, Here's How - Agnico Eagle CEO

The current bull cycle for gold prices is still in progress, and it's only a matter of time before price levels for the yellow metal hit $2,000 an ounce, this according to Sean Boyd, CEO of Agnico..

