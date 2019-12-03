Gold Touches Seven-Year High on Iran Tensions; Should Investors Buy?
Gold Touches Seven-Year High on Iran Tensions; Should Investors Buy?
One expert advises that gold might currently be overextended but investors ought to own some at least as a hedge.
