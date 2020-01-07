|
Massive Meteor Crater Found That Covered 10% of Earth in Debris
|
Scientists knew a meteor hit Earth about 790,000 years ago, scattering lumps of melted rock from Asia to Antarctica, but they didn’t know the location of the impact site... until now.
|
|
|
|
