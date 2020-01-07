Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Massive Meteor Crater Found That Covered 10% of Earth in Debris

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Massive Meteor Crater Found That Covered 10% of Earth in Debris

Massive Meteor Crater Found That Covered 10% of Earth in Debris

Scientists knew a meteor hit Earth about 790,000 years ago, scattering lumps of melted rock from Asia to Antarctica, but they didn’t know the location of the impact site... until now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists just discovered giant 790,000-year-old meteor crater

A meteor that struck Earth about 790,000 years ago covered ten percent of the planet with black lumps...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Politignition

Politickle Massive meteor crater found that covered 10% of Earth in debris https://t.co/x50NboUlJt 16 hours ago

peggyodomyahoo1

peggyodom Massive meteor crater found that covered 10% of Earth in debris https://t.co/JDEdzEFaz2 20 hours ago

piggybrack

Christinacritcher RT @EcoInternetDrGB: A long hidden impact crater in Southeast Asia has been found: SYFY Wire https://t.co/mb219JgFXe 22 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet A long hidden impact crater in Southeast Asia has been found: SYFY Wire https://t.co/mb219JgFXe 22 hours ago

10ofWands

Laughing Nimbus Massive meteor crater found that covered 10% of Earth in debris -- ALSO KNOWN AS Sealed Air Corp. 23 hours ago

dudun786

Dudun RT @TweakTown: Scientists have found 800,000 year old crater from a massive meteor https://t.co/Z5yIxertC8 https://t.co/C3Gk0zx5ma 1 day ago

ryuofdarkness

Callens Bob RT TweakTown Scientists have found 800,000 year old crater from a massive meteor https://t.co/Wwr7CXymxg https://t.co/nPglyJeZVh 1 day ago

TweakTown

TweakTown Scientists have found 800,000 year old crater from a massive meteor https://t.co/Z5yIxertC8 https://t.co/C3Gk0zx5ma 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.