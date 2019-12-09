Global  

Huge 15-metre sperm whale carcass found washed up on Scottish beach

Huge 15-metre sperm whale carcass found washed up on Scottish beach

Huge 15-metre sperm whale carcass found washed up on Scottish beach

A huge 15-metre sperm whale carcass was found washed up on a beach in Ardersier, northeast Scotland, on January 7.
Huge 15-metre sperm whale carcass found washed up on Scottish beach

A huge 15-metre sperm whale carcass was found washed up on a beach in Ardersier, northeast Scotland, on January 7.

Footage filmed today (January 8) shows the carcass on a nearby field where local authorities are preparing to transport the whale for a post-mortem examination.




