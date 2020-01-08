Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebrity Birthdays on the 8th January

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Celebrity Birthdays on the 8th January

Celebrity Birthdays on the 8th January

8th January has quite a few birthdays including Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Noah Cyrus and more!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realgofer

ye olde gasse bagge @OutnumberedFNC oh & i'm gonna be 55 day after tomorrow ... see january 9 celebrity birthdays RICHARD NIXON ... JIM… https://t.co/TwsR2qspGQ 1 day ago

Demetri21084047

Demetrius RT @people: Gianna! Brooklyn! Shai! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January https://t.co/iROGIR2b3F 1 day ago

CelebrityTt

CelebrityTT January 5 - personality & famous birthdays https://t.co/vcxmFbwERP https://t.co/T1MTDnqzNf 1 day ago

iam_maxido

Max The Cool Cat😎🇺🇸🇺🇸 Today's famous birthdays list for January 4, 2020 includes celebrity Michael Stipe https://t.co/FmJ71ROE2V 1 day ago

CelebrityTt

CelebrityTT Upcoming birthdays (January 6th) https://t.co/3oF45H24uV https://t.co/Ya6KCCjwmw 1 day ago

CelebrityTt

CelebrityTT January 7 Famous BirthDays Celebrities https://t.co/jIhbi55fsb https://t.co/hryzNHJBIw 1 day ago

people

People Gianna! Brooklyn! Shai! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January https://t.co/iROGIR2b3F 1 day ago

CelebrityTt

CelebrityTT January Birthdays 2020 https://t.co/Mf3iP9XntR https://t.co/8tszQbI9Bk 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.