What Retailers Are Shutting Stores?

What Retailers Are Shutting Stores?

What Retailers Are Shutting Stores?

Retailers have confirmed at least 1,700 store closings for 2020.

Which companies will be shuttering stores?

Pier 1 Imports: 450 stores.

Gap: 230 stores.

Walgreens: 200 stores.

Chico's: 200 stores.

Forever 21: 178 stores.

Sears: 51 stores.

Kmart: 45 stores.

Macy's: 15 stores.
