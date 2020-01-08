Global  

Larry David Told The Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson In 2018; Management Laughed At Him

Could you imagine Lamar Jackson not playing for the Ravens?

Katie Johnston reports.
Larry David told Jets to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 and got laughed off the phone

Former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan would have been wise to take the advice
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Larry David says former Jets GM laughed at him when he told him to draft Lamar Jackson

Larry David is a huge Jets fan. And, apparently, pretty, pretty, pretty good at evaluating young QB...
USATODAY.com - Published


