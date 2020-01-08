Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schools Delayed, Snow Squalls Reported Wednesday Morning

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Schools Delayed, Snow Squalls Reported Wednesday Morning

Schools Delayed, Snow Squalls Reported Wednesday Morning

A snow squall warning was in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday morning, creating issues for some area districts that chose to delay the school day due to ice and slick roads.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McClutherness

🍞🍞 Kakko is the chosen Wajid 🐂🍆🗿 RT @VWeatherWatcher: What is interesting is the schools that have delayed this morning are now changing to closings because of the incoming… 6 hours ago

VWeatherWatcher

Vogt WeatherWatcher What is interesting is the schools that have delayed this morning are now changing to closings because of the incom… https://t.co/tjqDfjxLvv 6 hours ago

hlinehan08

Heather RT @VWeatherWatcher: I suspect this is due to snow squalls moving into the schools area around the time of the delayed bus runs. 6 hours ago

VWeatherWatcher

Vogt WeatherWatcher I suspect this is due to snow squalls moving into the schools area around the time of the delayed bus runs. https://t.co/u4if6nd1mE 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Slick Roads An Issue Around Maryland After First Snowfall Of 2020 [Video]Slick Roads An Issue Around Maryland After First Snowfall Of 2020

A snow squall warning was in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday morning, creating issues for some area districts that chose to delay the school day due to ice and slick roads.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:00Published

Teachers, City Officials Call For State Funding To Upgrade Schools, Money For Asbestos Removal [Video]Teachers, City Officials Call For State Funding To Upgrade Schools, Money For Asbestos Removal

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and city officials will meet Wednesday morning at Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.