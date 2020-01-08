Global  

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s
A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m.

Local time in Iran on Wednesday.

.

All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines plane were killed in the crash.

.

Those on board included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 Brits.

.

Local media reports that the plane was experiencing “technical issues” after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International.

Boeing has since released a statement about the crash, saying they are “gathering more information.”.

This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families.

We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time.

We are ready to assist in any way needed, Boeing, via Twitter.

However, due to current tension between the United States and Iran, the country will reportedly not include the U.S. in the crash investigation.

.

Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority, said Iran would not “hand the flight data recorders” over to the United States or to Boeing.

.

The black boxes will instead be analyzed in Iran, and Ukrainian investigators will take part in the process
Recent related news from verified sources

The Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: Black Boxes and Other Questions

Initial statements from Iran and Ukraine were contradictory, and the cause of the crash remains...
NYTimes.com - Published

Iran crash: Three British nationals among dead in Ukrainian plane crash

They were on board the flight to Kyiv which crashed in Iran just after take-off.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CP24



