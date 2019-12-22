Neymar insists PSG can win the Champions League

UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (RED BULL CONTENT POOL - NO USE AFTER JULY 8, 2020 / NO USE YOUTUBE) 1.

SOUNDBITE (Portuguese) PSG FORWARD NEYMAR, ON WHETHER PSG CAN WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, SAYING: "Yes, I think there's a possibility we can make it.

In terms of team and players, since I'm playing for PSG, this is the most prepared and strongest year we have had, in my opinion.

So I think we have chances.

Although PSG has never won the Champions League, we are going to fight for this title.

We know what our values are and we hope to be in the finals." 2.

SOUNDBITE (Portuguese) PSG FORWARD NEYMAR, ON HIS HOPES FOR 2020, SAYING: "My biggest expectation for 2020 is to win everything I can with PSG and the Brazilian team.

I'll seek for new challenges, I want to be at the Champions League finals, and I want to win the Copa America once again.

These are the challenges I intend to overcome in 2020." STORY: Neymar will target winning the Champions League with Paris St Germain and the Copa America with Brazil in 2020.

Speaking to Red Bull to promote a five-a-side tournament in his native Brazil which he helps organise, Neymar said that his club side were more than capable of winning European club soccer's premier competition.

In the last few seasons PSG have been building a squad to go deep into the tournament, but have found ways to slip up, losing last year to Class="kln">Manchester United from what appeared to be a winning position.

Neymar has also set his sights on the Copa America, with Brazil defending champions.