Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Macy's is closing one of its call centers in Arizona next month.

This affects more than 800 jobs.

A spokesperson for Macy's told Business Insider that the call center in Tempe, Arizona, would close in early February.

Macy's says its operations would be removed to two other locations in the US.

On Wednesday, Macy's also confirmed that it is closing 30 stores this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs [Video]Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Macy&apos;s is closing one of its call centers in Arizona next month.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.