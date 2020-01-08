Global  

Hundreds Homeless After Earthquakes Rock Puerto Rico

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:22s
Hundreds Homeless After Earthquakes Rock Puerto RicoDavid Begnaud reports that residents fear the worst is yet to come.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hundreds of Puerto Rican families left homeless after biggest quake in century

Cars, cots and plastic chairs became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Reuters Seattle Times


Puerto Rico slowly brings back electricity after powerful earthquake

Puerto Rico's power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims [Video]Local recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims

Local recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims

Credit: WESH     Duration: 01:38Published

This Puerto Rican Natural Wonder is Gone After a Series of Earthquakes [Video]This Puerto Rican Natural Wonder is Gone After a Series of Earthquakes

Back-to-back earthquakes continue to devastate Puerto Rico, and one of the island’s most popular natural wonder is gone. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:42Published

