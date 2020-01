Midday Weather Update: Extremely Strong Wind Gusts 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:33s - Published Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Weather Update: Extremely Strong Wind Gusts WE'RE TALKING ABOUT LUNCHPLANS.[ LAUGHTER ]12:15.WE'RE HUNGRY.IT'S A NICE DAY TO GOOUTSIDE.SUNNY.LITTLE BRISK OUT THERE.NICE.NOT EAT OUTSIDE.GO TO YOUR DESTINATION.TAKE A WALK OUTSIDE JUST MAKESURE YOU DO BUNDLE UP MUCH IT'SA LITTLE BRISK.A LITTLE BREEZY OUT THERE.EVEN LOOKS LIKE A WINTERWONDERLAND OUTSIDE IN A FEWSPOTS INCLUDING UP IN THEPOCONOS.TAKE A LOOK AT OUR NEIGHBORHOODNETWORK UP AT JACK FROST BIGBOULDER.IT'S BEEN AWHILE SINCE WE REALLYHAVE BEEN ABLE TO SHOW YOU THESKI RESORTS WHERE IT LOOKS LIKEA SKI RESORT IT'S BEEN WARM THELAST COUPLE OF WEEK.WE HAD THE RAIN BUT NOW AT LEASTBETWEEN SOME NATURAL SNOW HERETHIS MORNING AND THE MANMADESNOW MAKING THAT'S BEEN GOING ONFOR THE LAST 24 TO 36 HOURS ITFINALLY LOOKS LIKE MAYBE THESLOPES COULD BE OPEN HERE ANDREADY TO GO FOR THIS SEASON.UNFORTUNATELY, I WOULDN'T GET MYHOPES UP JUST YET RECORD WARMTHCOULD BE IN THE WAY AS WE GETTOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK ANDINTO THE WEEKEND.TAKE A LOOK AT STORM SCAN3 RIGHTNOW.SHOWERS WERE OFF THE COASTLINE.WE SEE SOME SNOW MAKING ACTIVITYTHANKS TO THE GREAT LAKES.WE HAVE THAT MOISTURE OUT THEREON TAKEN 84 AND ERIE.STILL NOT A LOT OF ICE COVER ONTHE GREAT LAKES AND THOSETEMPERATURES ARE STILL UP INTOTHE 40S AND EVEN 50S FOR SOMESPOTS SO AGAIN YOU GET THAT COLDAIR COMING OVER TOP OF THATRELATIVELY WARM WATER, AND THENTHAT CRANKS UP THE LAKE EFFECTSNOW MACHINE AND THAT'S EXACTLYWHAT WE HAVE GOING ON HERE TODAYSTREAMING ALL THE WAY ACROSS THECOMMONWEALTH.HERE A LITTLE BIT CLOSER TOPHILLY, WE'RE SEEING SOME SNOWSHOWER ACTIVITY THAT'S GENERALLYON BERKS COUNTY, PARTS OF MONTCOAND CHESTER AND DELCO AS WELL.WE'LL TAKE YOU DOWN INTODELAWARE COUNTY TO START THINGSOUT HERE.RIGHT.JUST TO THE WEST OF PHILLY YOUSEE UPPER DARBY I PROBABLY AMGOING TO ASSUME THAT WHILE, YES,STORM SCAN3 IS SHOWING YOUGREEN.THAT IS MOST LIKELY SNOWFLAKESCOMING DOWN.THE SAME FOR MEDIA TRAVELINGROUTE 1 OUT TOWARDS CONCORD.THAT'S WHERE WE SEE SOME MAYBEPATCHY SNOW SHOWERS MAYBE EVEN ASNOW SQUALL.JUST NORTH IF YOU TRAVEL 422 UPINTO BERKS COUNTY NORTH OFPOTTSTOWN TOWARDS READING, ALSO,AGAIN, THAT CHANCE FOR SOME SNOWSHOWERS AND SNOW SQUALL ACTIVITYTO BE CONTINUING HERE FROM THEMORNING NOW INTO THE EARLYAFTERNOON.ALL OF THIS MOISTURE RIDING ONTHE VERY STRONG WIND GUSTSCOMING OUT OF THE WEST NORTHWESTALREADY GUSTING AS HIGH AS35 MILES AN HOUR IN THE CITY.40 MILES AN HOUR WIND GUSTSALREADY DOWN THE SHORE.THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THEAFTERNOON EXPECT 30 TO 40 MILESAN HOUR GUSTS WIDESPREAD ACROSSTHE AREA.WE WE COULD SEE 45, 50 MILES ANHOUR GUSTS AT TIME AS FAR SOUTHAS THE JERSEY SHORE.SO BE PREPARED FOR THAT HERETODAY.WE CONTINUE WITH THIS BRISKBREEZE ALL THE WAY THROUGH THEEARLY OVERNIGHT HOURS BEFORETHINGS REALLY QUIET DOWN HEADINGINTO TOMORROW.WIND ADVISORY IN PLACE UNTIL8:00 O'CLOCK TONIGHT ACROSS THEENTIRE AREA.THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON,AGAIN, HIT AND MISS SPOTTY SNOWSHOWER ACTIVITY THE POSSIBILITY.REALLY THROUGH MOST OF THEEVENING DRIVE HOME.IT SHOULD BE DRY.COULD STILL BE VERY WINDY SOMAKE SURE THAT YOU ARE KEEPINGTWO HANDS ON THE STEERING WHEELAND THEN WE CLEAR THINGS OUTTOMORROW.WE'LL SEE A GOOD AMOUNT OFSUNSHINE BUT IT WILL BE MUCHCOLDER TOMORROW.TEMPERATURES ARCTIC BLAST HERECOMING THREW EVEN IF IT'S AQUICK ONE, HIGHS ONLY IN THE 20SAND 30S FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOONWITH THAT MISLEADING SUNSHINE.35 IN THE CITY TOMORROW AFTERTHE 41 TODAY.THAT WARM AIR QUICKLY RETURNS ASWE GET INTO FRIDAY.MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS BUT A HIGHOF 53 DEGREES.UP TO 66 ON SATURDAY.THAT WOULD TIE A RECORD HIGHFROM 1975 FOR SATURDAY.AND THEN MORE 60S ON SUNDAY.LIKE I SAID WE SHOWED THAT YOUGREAT PICTURE OF WHAT THATWINTER WONDER LOOKS LIKE IN THEI DON'T KNOW IF IT WILL LAST.WE CAN'T EAT OUTSIDE TODAY



News24.com | Your Saturday weather update: Strong winds to continue in Western Cape, severe thundershowers set for some provinces Hot conditions are expected on Saturday but they come with several hazards such as uncomfortable heat...

