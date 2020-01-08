Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ivanka Trump Touts White House Job Initiative in CES Keynote Speech

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Ivanka Trump Touts White House Job Initiative in CES Keynote Speech

Ivanka Trump Touts White House Job Initiative in CES Keynote Speech

CES 2020 keynote speech focused on Google and the Trump administration partnering on a technology job initiative.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference [Video]Ivanka Trump Does Well In Tech Conference

U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump promoted government-industry collaboration to create jobs. According to Reuters, Ivanka attended the annual CES tech conference and drew applause during her talk...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech [Video]Ivanka Trump touts programs that train prisoners in tech

Ivanka Trump spoke at the CES technology conference Tuesday about the future of work, and included an anecdote about how she watched incarcerated women learn complicated coding skills.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.