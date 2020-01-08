Web Extra: Gloria Allred Reacts To Effort To Ban Her From Court 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 07:31s - Published Web Extra: Gloria Allred Reacts To Effort To Ban Her From Court Attorney Gloria Allred reacts to Harvey Weinstein's lawyers' effort to ban her from court in his rape trial. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this