7 First Alert Forecast 0108 - Noon

AUTUMNLEWANDOWSKITRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERT MOSTACCURATE FORECAST.WEDNESDAYMORNING: 27AFTERNOON: 25WINDY AND COLDWITH BURSTS OFSNOW IN THEMORNING FOLLOWEDBY LAKE SNOW SOUTHOF BUFFALO LATER INTHE DAY.THURSDAYMORNING: 12AFTERNOON: 35SUN & CLOUDS.FRIDAYMORNING: 40AFTERNOON: 47BREEZY & WARM WITHWIDESPREAD RAIN.SATURDAYMORNING: 50AFTERNOON: 55CONTINUED WARMWITH SOAKING RAINSCHANGING TO AWINTRY MIX WITHPOTENTIAL FOR AN ICYEVENING INTO SUNDAYMORNING.



Recent related videos from verified sources 13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Jan. 9, 2020 The Jan. 9, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:30Published 6 hours ago Wintry mix expected Friday; winter storm watch issued A winter storm is taking aim on the region over Friday and Saturday with a good chance for several inches of snow. First, rain will last most of the day before the cold air arrives. Then the rain will.. Credit: KMBC Duration: 02:45Published 9 hours ago