Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns

Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns

Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns

Lipari Food is voluntarily recalling a couple of brands of wedge sandwiches sold in Maryland and 10 other states due to possible contamination of listeria.
Lipari Foods Issues Recall of Various Wedge Deli Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

