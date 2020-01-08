Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:20s - Published Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns Lipari Food is voluntarily recalling a couple of brands of wedge sandwiches sold in Maryland and 10 other states due to possible contamination of listeria.