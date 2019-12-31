Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carlos Ghosn Criticizes Japanese Criminal Justice System

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Carlos Ghosn Criticizes Japanese Criminal Justice System

Carlos Ghosn Criticizes Japanese Criminal Justice System

During his news conference in Lebanon, the former Nissan chairman described himself as a &quot;hostage&quot; of Japan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says he won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a "rigged" justice...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Ghosn says he escaped 'injustice' in Japan; Lebanon calls arrival a private matter

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a "rigged" justice...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors [Video]Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life [Video]Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.