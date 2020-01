"TALK OF THE TOWN".Meryll: HI, I'M MERYLL ROSE.Lelan: I'M LELAN STATOM.IT'S HUMP DAY, SECOND OF THEYEAR BUT THE FIRST FOR ME SINCEI WAS OFF NEW YEAR'S DAY.GREAT TO HAVE EVERYBODY HERE ONA BEAUTIFUL DAY.Meryll: A GOOD DAY TO BE AWEATHERMAN.Lelan: IT IS.TODAY.Meryll: WE WON'T LOVE YOUSATURDAY?