Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down'

Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down'

Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down'

President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be "standing down" and said no Americans were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Mr Trump announced that the US will immediately place new sanctions on Iran "until Iran changes its behaviour".
