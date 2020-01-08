Global  

President Trump addresses nation after Iran launches missiles

President Trump is giving a statement after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops last night.

Special Report: Trump addresses Iran attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq....
Iran launches missiles at US bases; Trump claims 'all is well'

Hours after Iran launched retaliatory short-range ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed...
bill7405

S K Dudley Watch Live: President Donald Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Missile Attacks https://t.co/XjIdfDvUIq via @BreitbartNews 33 seconds ago

JMBrown53788079

J M Brown RT @OANN: #HappeningNow on @OANN: President Trump addresses nation after Iran fires missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. Tune in to… 37 seconds ago

KFo0o_13

🌺 RT @USATODAY: President Trump addresses the nation after Iran fired missiles at U.S. troops and coalition forces in Iraq. https://t.co/kqUL… 1 minute ago

margaretannjac6

Jack RT @SaraCarterDC: BREAKING 🚨 LIVE NOW: President Trump Addresses The Nation After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles https://t.co/BVNRsPTaa… 2 minutes ago

amandavicmason

Amanda Mason RT @voxdotcom: President Trump addresses the nation after Iran's retaliatory bombing of two US military targets in Iraq last night. Watch… 3 minutes ago

SSModha

🇬🇧 SMODHA 🇮🇳 🇺🇬 President Trump Addresses The Nation After Iran Attack https://t.co/NdEbhEokHO via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

torcana

Torcana President Trump Addresses Nation on Iran https://t.co/FUc85TzkBI via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

grahampeters01

Graham RT @RexHuppke: There's a slight delay before President Trump addresses the nation because aides are again having to explain to him that Ira… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes [Video]Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

