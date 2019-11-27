Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Variety All Stars 1

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Variety All Stars 1We've got a show unlike anything you've ever seen, and it's coming to Cynthiana!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Variety All Stars 1

Coming up for saturday along with that the range hours on ways ... then or i will is a think we ar doing very and the the video today i want to welcome and familiar faces your recipe let's get a kentucky you got laid off the ashen masters in bexar coming in is not guys figures your premiering a variety show pretty much unlike anything we've ever seen the right that this kind of ideas we have we have former friends that would met all world old united states that are considered to be the top acts in the of the variety arts field like job was hutus magicians illusionist contortionist fire produced by readers farb former certainly acts of it right and each sure we do is going to highlight is one of our friends will bring u the subject these people to massive amounts wanted from all over the world are coming to small-town savannah to put on the show unlike anything some dowsers and just appearance and also show as well.

But the main show shows you have a different headline in the for sure was a juggler, so you you on saturday night saturday night to do with you i'm you can be joining us a little bit later than out as well.

I see things going on wit you is you juggler he's the charges were joseph holland and he's taught us how to juggle crime some her to try is august the you but i promise and a you should go when go when go it will is joseph you want to you want to you the swing we here i c1 3 changing you the the kansan that is genuinely layout you you live there.

Mainly berlin is 11 years old, he will you different actually imagine do you want non-birds little babie we had is one of altering two different things in the the trouble he's been like 40 state, so you will notice a little trouble is the first bird ever hatched you is you right now behaving over there how okay watching their label when you do the amount bit more about again when where will be this saturday at seven 7 pm at the historic rock opera house downtown cynthiana you are on sale currently and you can find masterson magic.com/be a out between come to a live showing of google on the internet versus what you gain in life you you golfed in the entire show that like you get feelings and there's no you don't really get when watching some tv here really like the was brought to the i you hear the music ration around you and your look like a is so much of more fulfilling than watching something on your spec unbeatable i i gallate you i will help you the ground can be more fun of the latest product from the can electronic show ... an alarming study by the number of ... related to alcohol ... break, numbers and show you



Recent related news from verified sources

Just $10 will snag Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse from Amazon (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 (GMF-00010) for *$9.99 Prime shipped*. If...
9to5Toys - Published

Nominees Christian Bale & Russell Crowe Will Both Miss the Golden Globes - Here's Why

Two major stars (and former Oscar winners) that you won’t be seeing at the 2020 Golden Globes are...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WillaMiel

Willa Miel Pogue RT @Variety: Women made unprecedented gains as the stars in the top grossing films of 2019 with the percentage of female leads rising from… 4 minutes ago

madebygoogle

Made by Google @flapic The variety in the stars is astonishing. 37 minutes ago

EbertianShivam

Shivam Choudhary RT @Brian_Tallerico: The staff at https://t.co/AzodhMBIUX gave 4 stars 44 times last year. I love the variety of genre and style in these f… 1 hour ago

ImmuredFate

— ᴋɪʏᴀʙᴜ sʜᴜɴᴍʏᴏ. @MCILLDOC - repainted the mask with a variety of shades of purple and violet like one would see at dusk. He also ad… https://t.co/zNU5ra1Od8 2 hours ago

Brian_Tallerico

Brian Tallerico The staff at https://t.co/AzodhMBIUX gave 4 stars 44 times last year. I love the variety of genre and style in thes… https://t.co/vEOF8564kT 3 hours ago

juseyocha

ava [📚] ✨ through vlives and variety shows + interviews, i got the chance to have stars who’ll shine the most at my darkest t… https://t.co/8mlJ8yaVSB 3 hours ago

VF_Wildcat

Wildcat @NoVa525 So yeah, it’s not a cake walk to gain popularity, eppecially with a variety of other big, more experienced… https://t.co/vRAvNexiBu 3 hours ago

patrickvons

Cinema Gru PepsiCo, choice of a new Regal generation. “This is something where the stars aligned,” said John Curry, SVP of foo… https://t.co/7peRwX2seQ 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Variety All Stars 2 [Video]Variety All Stars 2

Time for some more fun, Reed Masterson is back and he has brought Comedy Juggler Niels Dun-Ker!

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Posthumous Movie (2014) Jack Huston, Brit Marling, Lambert Wilson [Video]Posthumous Movie (2014) Jack Huston, Brit Marling, Lambert Wilson

Posthumous Movie Trailer (2014) - Plot synopsis: The debut feature from writer/director Lulu Wang ("The Farewell"), “Posthumous” is a modern love story that centers on a struggling artist (Jack..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.