Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post.

Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend.

The future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that he will retire.

A few days later, the six-time Super Bowl winner now says that he "has more to prove.".

In both life and football, failure is inevitable.

You don't always win.

You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

, Tom Brady, via Instagram.

And that's right where you will find me.

Because I know I still have more to prove, Tom Brady, via Instagram.

In his post, the three-time NFL MVP also thanked Patriots fans for their support over the years.

I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades.

Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain.

, Tom Brady, via Instagram.

After the season ends, the 42-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Patriots will be unable to use a franchise tag on him as well