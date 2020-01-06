Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post.

Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend.

The future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that he will retire.

A few days later, the six-time Super Bowl winner now says that he "has more to prove.".

In both life and football, failure is inevitable.

You don't always win.

You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

, Tom Brady, via Instagram.

And that's right where you will find me.

Because I know I still have more to prove, Tom Brady, via Instagram.

In his post, the three-time NFL MVP also thanked Patriots fans for their support over the years.

I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades.

Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain.

, Tom Brady, via Instagram.

After the season ends, the 42-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Patriots will be unable to use a franchise tag on him as well
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'I know I still have more to prove': Tom Brady plans to play in 2020, Patriots future uncertain

The 42-year-old quarterback of the New England Patriots gave his strongest indication yet that he'll...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Sports Final: Would Finishing Career Outside Of New England Hurt Tom Brady's Legacy? [Video]Sports Final: Would Finishing Career Outside Of New England Hurt Tom Brady's Legacy?

Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria continue their discussion on the future of Tom Brady, and what leaving the Patriots this offseason could do to his NFL legacy.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.