Friends, Family Pray For Waseca Officer Arik Matson now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:58s - Published Friends, Family Pray For Waseca Officer Arik Matson Family and friends of a Waseca police officer shot in the line of duty are praying for a speedy recovery, Reg Chapman reports (1:58). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan. 8, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Community Rallies Behind Officer Shot In Waseca Christiane Cordero reports on how the southern Minnesota community is pulling together to help the family of Arik Matson (2:11). WCCO This Morning – Jan. 8, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:11Published 5 hours ago Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca A community is anxiously waiting for updates about a police officer shot in the head during a call in southern Minnesota, reports Mary McGuire (2:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 7, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:57Published 13 hours ago