Friends, Family Pray For Waseca Officer Arik Matson

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:58s
Family and friends of a Waseca police officer shot in the line of duty are praying for a speedy recovery, Reg Chapman reports (1:58).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan.

8, 2020
Community Rallies Behind Officer Shot In Waseca [Video]Community Rallies Behind Officer Shot In Waseca

Christiane Cordero reports on how the southern Minnesota community is pulling together to help the family of Arik Matson (2:11). WCCO This Morning – Jan. 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:11Published

Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca [Video]Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca

A community is anxiously waiting for updates about a police officer shot in the head during a call in southern Minnesota, reports Mary McGuire (2:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 7, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:57Published

