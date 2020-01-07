BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Fans of the K-Pop group have received some great news:.
BTS has announced that they are releasing new music next month.
‘Map of the Soul: 7’ will drop February 21.
.
The title references their previous album, 'Map of the Soul: Persona.'.
Eager fans will also be able to pre-order it on January 9.
The exciting news was announced in a post made by the band’s official Twitter page, with a link to their Weverse community mobile app.
The notice on the app adds that there will be “additional details to follow.”.
On January 8, a "comeback map" was released, announcing the first song off of the project will drop on January 17th.