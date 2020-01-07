Global  

BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'

Fans of the K-Pop group have received some great news:.

BTS has announced that they are releasing new music next month.

‘Map of the Soul: 7’ will drop February 21.

The title references their previous album, 'Map of the Soul: Persona.'.

Eager fans will also be able to pre-order it on January 9.

The exciting news was announced in a post made by the band’s official Twitter page, with a link to their Weverse community mobile app.

The notice on the app adds that there will be “additional details to follow.”.

On January 8, a "comeback map" was released, announcing the first song off of the project will drop on January 17th.
