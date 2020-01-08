Global  

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon the nuclear deal approved by the previous U.S. President Barack Obama and work toward a new deal with Iran that makes 'the world a safer place'.
"We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," Trump said.

Trump on Wednesday said Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops stationed there and damage was minimal.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq early on Wednesday, saying it was in retaliation for the killing in a U.S. drone strike of powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan.

3.

Friction between Iran and the United States rose after Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, approved by his predecessor Barack Obama, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran slashing its vital oil exports.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his speech on Wednesday, ruled out any resumption of talks with Washington on the 2015 nuclear pact.



