Luke Evans' Album, "At Last," Forces Listeners To Hear The Classics Differently 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:43s - Published Luke Evans' Album, "At Last," Forces Listeners To Hear The Classics Differently Luke Evans explains how he chose which songs he wanted to cover for his debut album, “At Last,” and the unintentional pattern he created with the tracks.