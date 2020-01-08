Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation.

President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Before reading his written statement, Trump opened by saying the U.S. would never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.

He confirmed U.S. reports that there were no casualties — American or Iraqi — due to the attack.

He also stated the attack caused "minimal damages" to the bases.

The president announced further "powerful sanctions" on Iran in retaliation for the attack.

He called upon the other nations of the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2013, to "break away" from the agreement.

Trump said the U.S. will continue to evaluate whether further retaliation for the attack was necessary.

The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it, President Donald Trump, via Address to the Nation
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.