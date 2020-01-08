Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation
Trump Says 'American Strength
Is the Best Deterrent'
in Address to the Nation.
President Donald Trump made
the televised address from the
White House, following Iran's missile
attack upon two U.S. bases in Iraq.
Before reading his written statement,
Trump opened by saying the U.S. would
never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.
He confirmed U.S. reports
that there were no casualties —
American or Iraqi — due to the attack.
He also stated the attack
caused "minimal damages" to the bases.
The president announced
further "powerful sanctions" on
Iran in retaliation for the attack.
He called upon the other
nations of the Iran nuclear deal, signed
in 2013, to "break away" from the agreement.
Trump said the U.S. will
continue to evaluate whether
further retaliation for the attack was necessary.
The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who
seek it, President Donald Trump, via Address to the Nation