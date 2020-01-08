Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Before reading his written statement, Trump opened by saying the U.S. would never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.

He confirmed U.S. reports that there were no casualties — American or Iraqi — due to the attack.

He also stated the attack caused "minimal damages" to the bases.

The president announced further "powerful sanctions" on Iran in retaliation for the attack.

He called upon the other nations of the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2013, to "break away" from the agreement.

Trump said the U.S. will continue to evaluate whether further retaliation for the attack was necessary.

The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it, President Donald Trump, via Address to the Nation